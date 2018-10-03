Siren firefighters Paul Cornelison, Jack Taylor, and John Dalsveen traveled to Lambeau Field early Saturday morning to climb the stadium steps in remembrance of the 343 firefighters that gave their lives in the line of duty on Sept. 11, 2001.
SIREN—The Siren School Board held their regular school board meeting followed by their budget hearing and annual meeting Monday night. They discussed the district’s financial status and possibly filling a drainage ditch.
WEBSTER—The annual meeting and budget hearing of the Webster School District on Monday, Sept. 24. The meeting started with a financial report from Superintendent Jim Erickson, then followed with several resolutions up for review.
WEBSTER— Shortly after the sun popped up on Saturday, Sept. 22, the Webster Schools said goodbye.
MADISON—The Village of Grantsburg is an applicant for funding through the Safe Drinking Water Loan Program (SDWLP) to address deficiencies in their public drinking water system. The project entails the replacement of undersized water mains throughout the Village of Grantsburg.
GOVERNMENT CENTER —A newly printed 150-page budget proposal for 2019 was laid out in front of every Supervisor’s seat at the beginning of the meeting. Before handling that, they heard an update from representatives from Forts Folle Avoine.
WEBSTER—The Webster Tigers hosted the Grantsburg Pirates to kick off the second half of conference play on Thursday night, and although the Tigers weren’t able to defeat the Pirates, they made a much better contest of this match-up than the first time the two teams met.
SIREN—Even though the Siren Dragon volleyball team lost to a strong St. Croix Falls squad 3-0 last Thursday night, Coach Kristin Kosloski is encouraged by the improvement shown, especially in this particular game.
CAMERON—Despite turnovers and penalties, the Webster Tigers got back into the winning column with a nice 20-13 win over the Cameron Comets last Friday night.
GRANTSBURG—After a small bump in the road against SCF the prior week, the Grantsburg Pirates volleyball team got back on track against Unity, sailing to a victory by scores of 25-11, 25-17 and 25-11.
SIREN—A strong second and fourth quarters of football enabled the Siren Dragons to win their Homecoming game last Friday 44-24 over the Shell Lake Lakers.
The crispness is back in the air as the days become shorter, and central air is no longer needed. Soon the heat will be running in our homes and we’ll be shoveling.
