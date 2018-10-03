News

School board hears referendum options

  • Jonathan Richie, Editor@Burnettcountysentinel.com
  • Updated

SIREN—The Siren School Board held their regular school board meeting followed by their budget hearing and annual meeting Monday night. They discussed the district’s financial status and possibly filling a drainage ditch.

Sports

Tigers test Pirates

Tigers test Pirates

  • by Stacy Coy Sentinel Sports
  • Updated

WEBSTER—The Webster Tigers hosted the Grantsburg Pirates to kick off the second half of conference play on Thursday night, and although the Tigers weren’t able to defeat the Pirates, they made a much better contest of this match-up than the first time the two teams met.

Dragons show improvement in loss

Dragons show improvement in loss

  • By Glen Skifstad Sentinel Sports
  • Updated

SIREN—Even though the Siren Dragon volleyball team lost to a strong St. Croix Falls squad 3-0 last Thursday night, Coach Kristin Kosloski is encouraged by the improvement shown, especially in this particular game.

Pirate netters sail past Eagles

Pirate netters sail past Eagles

  • by Stacy Coy Sentinel Sports
  • Updated

GRANTSBURG—After a small bump in the road against SCF the prior week, the Grantsburg Pirates volleyball team got back on track against Unity, sailing to a victory by scores of 25-11, 25-17 and 25-11.

Obituaries

Carl Allen Berg

Carl Allen Berg

Carl Allen Berg, 74, of Grantsburg passed away in his sleep on…

Dale Ray Johnson

Dale Ray Johnson

  • Updated

Dale Ray Johnson, 61, of Grantsburg passed away unexpectedly a…

Roger J. Mrdutt

Roger J. Mrdutt

Roger Joseph Mrdutt, Siren, 58, died unexpectedly on Wednesday…

Opinion